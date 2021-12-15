'Officially Mr & Mrs Jain': Ankita Lokhande Shares Dreamy Wedding Pictures With Vicky Jain

Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with her long time beau Vicky Jain in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday, December 14. After the three days long wedding festivities, Ankita took to her official Instagram account to share the best moments from her marriage to Vicky. Dressed in a beautifully embroidered golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra with heavy jewellery, the bride looked nothing short of heavenly. In the first picture, the Pavitra Rishta actress and Vicky can be seen facing each other while holding hands.

The next picture gave a glimpse of the wedding venue and the guests, with Ankita standing in between and a long veil covering her face. The third photo, taken from Vicky’s point of view, shows the gorgeous bride looking at her. The rest of the pictures, too, are filled with love and warmth. The groom complemented his bride by wearing a golden sherwani.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!❤️"

Take a look at the pictures:

Earlier, several video clips had surfaced from their wedding festivities by paparazzi and fan accounts. In one of the videos shared by a fan page, Ankita can be seen breaking into tears as she hugs Vicky on the mandap.

On Tuesday evening, Vicky was seen making a dashing entry as a groom in a vintage car, his baraat behind him. In videos doing the rounds on social media, Vicky and Ankita are also seen exchanging garlands doing the jaimala ceremony and performing puja at the mandap. Ankita gets emotional and hugs her husband tightly.

Ankita and Vicky have been dating for a long time. Earlier, she threw a fun bachelorette party which saw popular faces like Srishty Rode, Shraddha Arya, Amruta Khanvilkar and Mrunal Thakur in attendance. In another ceremony, both Vicky and Ankita were seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire as part of pre-wedding celebrations, and the pictures of the function had gone viral back.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.