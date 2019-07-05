Oh Baby Initial Reviews: Samantha Akkineni's Film is a Heart-touching Entertainer

Samantha Akkineni's Oh Baby! is the story of Savitri, a 70-year-old single mother (played by actress Lakshmi), who, by means not revealed in the teaser-trailer, gets transformed into a younger woman named Swathi. Earlier, in order to shower love on the actress, fans had built a huge cut out outside a theatre in Hyderabad, dressing it as Akkineni's character from Oh Baby!.

The musical-drama has now released in theatres and, as expected, has openend to some great response from the cinegoers. Oh Baby! is an official adaptation of Korean drama Miss Granny (2014) and is directed in India by directed by BV Nandini Reddy.

Apart from Akkineni, Oh Baby's cast comprises of Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Urvashi, Pragati and Teja in supporting roles. Music by Mickey J Meyer will be something to look out for as Oh Baby invites us for this roller coaster ride with the lead character's two avatars.

Fan reviews of Oh Baby! have dubbed the film as hilarious and emotional in equal measures, while Akkineni's performance has been hailed. Viewers have also praised the direction of Reddy, especially in portraying the feminine angle in the film.

Showering love on Oh Baby!, one user wrote, "#OhBaby is bound to be a smashing hit, ⁦@Samanthaprabhu2⁩ a true blue feminist & a huge success story, even though she belongs to one f the biggest film families bt her identity is her own..we hail such a goddess (sic)."

#OhBaby is bound to be a smashing hit, ⁦@Samanthaprabhu2⁩ a true blue feminist & a huge success story, even though she belongs to one f the biggest film families bt her identity is her own..we hail such a goddess — (@ragul_vjfan) July 5, 2019

See other reactions to Oh Baby! here:

#OhBaby 1st Half: An interesting premise.. An old lady magically transforms into a young gal.. @Samanthaprabhu2 is awesome in the title role.. Her screen presence is holding the movie together.. Lot of funny scenes.. Keeps u engrossed.. Looking forward to the 2nd half.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 5, 2019

Is this the week for ‘Woman Power’ in Cinema or what ?It’s #Raatchasi swaying in Tamil and #OhBaby spinning in Telugu ..So happy to see the trend .To more and more — Ramya Subramanian (@ramyavj) July 5, 2019

oh baby lo my God @chay_akkineni anna spical Appearances @Samanthaprabhu2 Career Best Performance #OhBaby will make you laugh,cry,set in a mood of contrast and leaves you with happy smiling face Climax is very very emotional which everyone connects to the film pic.twitter.com/F3IOobIwM9 — Reddy Vari Adhi (@vari_adhi) July 5, 2019

U killed my @Samanthaprabhu2 ! U just lived in the role swathi! U made us to cry nd laugh!. I I huged my mum with tears!☺. Tq @nandureddy4u @SureshProdns 4 giving us #OhBaby this film! Sam this is top! My kudos 2 whole team!. Sam i am speechless! U r versatile actresses!. pic.twitter.com/TEF62AZYsW — I am_sahasra (@itsme_sahasra) July 5, 2019

Oh what a movie “oh baby” #OhBaby @Samanthaprabhu2 Just watched this crazy yet an important film made for every generation! My grand mom loved it! #OhBabyreview pic.twitter.com/oLZCxkfeAU — Karun Chennuri (@karunchennuri) July 5, 2019

#OhBaby is well entertaining and so emotional at the same time. This movie deserves so much success at boxoffice for the heart they have put in making this gem ! Congratulations @Samanthaprabhu2 — . (@itz_aditi10) July 4, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more