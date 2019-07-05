Take the pledge to vote

Oh Baby Initial Reviews: Samantha Akkineni's Film is a Heart-touching Entertainer

Samantha Akkineni's Oh Baby!, co-starring Naga Shaurya, has been released in theatres. Here's what fans have to say about the musical-drama film.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
Oh Baby Initial Reviews: Samantha Akkineni's Film is a Heart-touching Entertainer
A still of Samantha Akkineni from Oh Baby Teaser
Samantha Akkineni's Oh Baby! is the story of Savitri, a 70-year-old single mother (played by actress Lakshmi), who, by means not revealed in the teaser-trailer, gets transformed into a younger woman named Swathi. Earlier, in order to shower love on the actress, fans had built a huge cut out outside a theatre in Hyderabad, dressing it as Akkineni's character from Oh Baby!.

The musical-drama has now released in theatres and, as expected, has openend to some great response from the cinegoers. Oh Baby! is an official adaptation of Korean drama Miss Granny (2014) and is directed in India by directed by BV Nandini Reddy.

Apart from Akkineni, Oh Baby's cast comprises of Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Urvashi, Pragati and Teja in supporting roles. Music by Mickey J Meyer will be something to look out for as Oh Baby invites us for this roller coaster ride with the lead character's two avatars.

Fan reviews of Oh Baby! have dubbed the film as hilarious and emotional in equal measures, while Akkineni's performance has been hailed. Viewers have also praised the direction of Reddy, especially in portraying the feminine angle in the film.

Showering love on Oh Baby!, one user wrote, "#OhBaby is bound to be a smashing hit, ⁦@Samanthaprabhu2⁩ a true blue feminist & a huge success story, even though she belongs to one f the biggest film families bt her identity is her own..we hail such a goddess (sic)."

See other reactions to Oh Baby! here:

