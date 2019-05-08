English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Oh My God': Brad Pitt's Reaction to Jennifer Aniston Reconciliation Rumours
A photographer managed to get hold of Brad Pitt in his Los Angeles neighbourhood, and asked him the question on everyone's minds.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Ever since Brad Pitt was spotted at ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's birthday party in February, fans have been rooting for a reconciliation. Pitt and Aniston have been one of the most popular Hollywood couples when they were married, and a lot of Brad-Jen fans want to see them back together. But it might not be happening anytime soon.
A photographer recently managed to get hold of Pitt in his Los Angeles neighbourhood, and shot a video of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star walking towards his SUV. The actor kept it casual in his signature newsboy cap, black pants and a white long-sleeve shirt that he wore under a gray shirt. Pitt sort of acknowledged the paparazzi, who spoke over the loud clicks of another person taking photos.
The man taking the video asked the 55-year-old actor about his upcoming Quentin Tarantino movie and then said, "There's one thing I gotta ask. Everyone wants to know. Are you and Jen getting back together?" Pitt chuckled and said, "Oh my God." He then got into his car and drove off, reported E! Online.
Pitt and Aniston got married in August 2000 in Malibu and the ceremony reportedly had 200 attendees and cost about $1 million. They split five years later. A few months later, she told Vanity Fair, "I love Brad; I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life. We spent seven very intense years together... a beautiful, complicated relationship... I really do hope that someday we can be friends again."
Not long after their divorce, Pitt started dating Angelina Jolie and they tied the knot in 2014 in a secret ceremony in France. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.
Follow @News18Movies for more
A photographer recently managed to get hold of Pitt in his Los Angeles neighbourhood, and shot a video of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star walking towards his SUV. The actor kept it casual in his signature newsboy cap, black pants and a white long-sleeve shirt that he wore under a gray shirt. Pitt sort of acknowledged the paparazzi, who spoke over the loud clicks of another person taking photos.
The man taking the video asked the 55-year-old actor about his upcoming Quentin Tarantino movie and then said, "There's one thing I gotta ask. Everyone wants to know. Are you and Jen getting back together?" Pitt chuckled and said, "Oh my God." He then got into his car and drove off, reported E! Online.
Pitt and Aniston got married in August 2000 in Malibu and the ceremony reportedly had 200 attendees and cost about $1 million. They split five years later. A few months later, she told Vanity Fair, "I love Brad; I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life. We spent seven very intense years together... a beautiful, complicated relationship... I really do hope that someday we can be friends again."
Not long after their divorce, Pitt started dating Angelina Jolie and they tied the knot in 2014 in a secret ceremony in France. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor Trains with German 'Movement Expert' for Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt Records Video
- Here's Why 13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford's Scene Was Cut From Avengers Endgame
- Champions League Final Will Not Have Messi or Ronaldo For the 1st Time in 5 Years
- Liverpool Reach 2nd Straight Champions League Final: All Statistics from Semi-Final vs Barcelona
- Madrid Open: Roger Federer Impresses on Clay Return, Thiem and Djokovic Advance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results