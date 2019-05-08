'Oh My God': Brad Pitt's Reaction to Jennifer Aniston Reconciliation Rumours

Ever since Brad Pitt was spotted at ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's birthday party in February, fans have been rooting for a reconciliation. Pitt and Aniston have been one of the most popular Hollywood couples when they were married, and a lot of Brad-Jen fans want to see them back together. But it might not be happening anytime soon.A photographer recently managed to get hold of Pitt in his Los Angeles neighbourhood, and shot a video of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star walking towards his SUV. The actor kept it casual in his signature newsboy cap, black pants and a white long-sleeve shirt that he wore under a gray shirt. Pitt sort of acknowledged the paparazzi, who spoke over the loud clicks of another person taking photos.The man taking the video asked the 55-year-old actor about his upcoming Quentin Tarantino movie and then said, "There's one thing I gotta ask. Everyone wants to know. Are you and Jen getting back together?" Pitt chuckled and said, "Oh my God." He then got into his car and drove off, reported E! Online.Pitt and Aniston got married in August 2000 in Malibu and the ceremony reportedly had 200 attendees and cost about $1 million. They split five years later. A few months later, she told Vanity Fair, "I love Brad; I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life. We spent seven very intense years together... a beautiful, complicated relationship... I really do hope that someday we can be friends again."Not long after their divorce, Pitt started dating Angelina Jolie and they tied the knot in 2014 in a secret ceremony in France. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.