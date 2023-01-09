Oh My Kadavule Actress Ritika Singh's Dreamy Pictures From Latest Photoshoot Viral

South actress Ritika Singh is a well-known face of the Tamil film industry. The actress made her debut in 2016 with the bilingual film Saala Khadoos alongside R Madhavan. The movie was a huge hit at the box office, and she created a special place in the hearts of the audience with her outstanding performance. She also won Special Mention at the 63rd Filmfare Award for her amazing performance in the film and bagged Filmfare Award thrice for the role in three languages: Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

The actress has a vibrant social media presence. She often shares glimpses from her professional to private life, to stay in touch with her fans. Recently, the Oh My Kadavule actress shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot, which is currently going viral. In the snaps, Ritika is seen donning a beige colour knitted collared full-sleeve crop top, which she paired with black high-waist straight pants. She is seen posing in the lap of nature, looking glamorous. She opted for dewy makeup, kept her curly tresses open, and rounded off her look with a small pair of silver hoops.

One of the fans commented, “Angel”, while another one wrote, “You are looking so beautiful.”

On the work front, she will be seen in the Tamil action thriller, Vanangamudi. The film, written and directed by Selva, stars Arvind Swamy in the lead role. Chandini Tamilarasan, Nandita Swetha, Ganesh Venkatraman and Simran will be seen in supporting roles. The music for this film is composed by D Imman.

Apart from this, she also has the upcoming Malayalam film King of Kotha in her pipeline. This gangster film is directed by Abhilash Joshiy, written by Abhilash N Chandran and bankrolled by Wayfarer Films in association with Zee Studios. The movie features Dulquer Salmaan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles. The cinematography is handled by Nimish Ravi and the film score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film’s release date has not yet been announced.

