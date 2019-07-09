Oh No, Tweets Former England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen After Finding His Devdas Meme
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has become a target of online memes over a funny photograph he posted that has him awkwardly trying to play the pull shot, and he is enjoying every bit of the attention.
The 39-year-old particularly seems to be fascinated with a meme where his photograph has been morphed into a still of the 2002 blockbuster Devdas, which has Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan performing the signature step in the hit song "Dola re".
Pietersen took to Instagram on Tuesday and uploaded the meme.
"Oh no," was the cricketer's reaction noting the similarity of his cricketing posture with the dance pose of the two actresses, clearly notable in the photoshopped image.
Pietersen, in fact, was obviously aware his pull shot photograph would be widely talked about.
"This will grab all the headlines from yesterday. I did not mean to, but it will. Everyone will talk about it. Story of my career," Pietersen had captioned the snapshot, in which he is seen unwittingly making a funny face while trying to hit the ball.
Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is currently facing the team of New Zealand in the first semi-final of Cricket World Cup 2019. On the big day, Bollywood film personalities like Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan and Kirron Kher among others took to Twitter to extend their support for the Men in Blue and extend hearty wishes to the team.
Read: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta Wish Virat Kohli and Team for India Vs New Zealand World Cup Semi Final
