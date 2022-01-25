Oh, Nothing, Just Sara Ali Khan ‘Chasing the Sun’ in Madhya Pradesh

Sara Ali Khan loves travelling and we can say that by looking at her Instagram feed. Time and again, she shares photos from dreamy locations that give us serious travel goals. Today in the afternoon, Sara has again taken to her Instagram account to share a video of herself travelling in a car and looking at the setting sun. Captioning the video, she wrote “Chasing the sun”. The video portrays Sara’s love for nature and mesmerises us with the scenic beauty. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, she chose the song from her latest film Atrangi Re to go with the video. The soothing tunes of the song Rait Zara Si add to the beauty of the video.

Talking about the video, Sara can be seen wearing a black jacket as she sits beside the window looking outside at the sunset. Sitting in her luxurious car, she passes through open farms from where the colours of the sky are visible.

Yesterday, Sara also shared a scenic video from the sets of her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal. She posted a story from the Narmada Tat, Maheshwar.

Sara is highly active on social media. Recently, she shared a photo of herself sitting on a boat in the Narmada River. She is looking amazing in the ethnic avatar. She can be seen donning up a purple Kurta and sharara set with the red tika on her forehead. Sara is busy shooting for her Laxman Utekar’s next film opposite Vicky Kaushal in Indore. Both co-stars often tease each other on social media. Recently, sharing Sara’s Instagram story from the sets, Vicky wrote in the Sara Ali Khan way, “Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Sara ka yahi kaam rahega.'

Sara was last seen in Anand Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film was released on Disney plus Hotstar and got a good response from the audience.

