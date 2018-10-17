Oh So Bright! Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra Discuss Future While Looking At Sunset in this Beautiful Photo

The rumours of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' November wedding are rife. There are reports that the two may tie the knot in a traditional three day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.But before that, the American singer took to Instagram and shared a picture with Priyanka while looking forward to their bright future together.In the photo, the couple can be seen relaxing in the back of a truck as they look at the sunset in the middle of green fields. Captioning the picture he wrote, "When the future looks oh so bright". He also tagged Priyanka in the post.Talking about their impending wedding, a report in Filmfare claims that Priyanka and Nick have decided upon Umaid Bhawan to be their wedding destination when they recently visited Jodhpur."They will have a limited guest list of 200 people with only their close friends and family in attendance,” Filmfare quoted a source saying.The wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand bridal shower in New York. “Since lot of Priyanka and Nick’s Hollywood friends are settled in New York, PeeCee is quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur,” said the source.Nick had proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday. The American singer reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in the British capital in order to shop a special ring for his lady love.The two got officially engaged in a traditional Indian ‘roka’ ceremony amid family members and close friends on August 18.