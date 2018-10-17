English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oh So Bright! Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra Discuss Future While Looking At Sunset in this Beautiful Photo
There are reports that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may tie the knot in a traditional three day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
Loading...
The rumours of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' November wedding are rife. There are reports that the two may tie the knot in a traditional three day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
But before that, the American singer took to Instagram and shared a picture with Priyanka while looking forward to their bright future together.
In the photo, the couple can be seen relaxing in the back of a truck as they look at the sunset in the middle of green fields. Captioning the picture he wrote, "When the future looks oh so bright". He also tagged Priyanka in the post.
Talking about their impending wedding, a report in Filmfare claims that Priyanka and Nick have decided upon Umaid Bhawan to be their wedding destination when they recently visited Jodhpur.
"They will have a limited guest list of 200 people with only their close friends and family in attendance,” Filmfare quoted a source saying.
The wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand bridal shower in New York. “Since lot of Priyanka and Nick’s Hollywood friends are settled in New York, PeeCee is quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur,” said the source.
Tracing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Love Story From Their First Public Appearance to November Wedding
Nick had proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday. The American singer reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in the British capital in order to shop a special ring for his lady love.
The two got officially engaged in a traditional Indian ‘roka’ ceremony amid family members and close friends on August 18.
But before that, the American singer took to Instagram and shared a picture with Priyanka while looking forward to their bright future together.
In the photo, the couple can be seen relaxing in the back of a truck as they look at the sunset in the middle of green fields. Captioning the picture he wrote, "When the future looks oh so bright". He also tagged Priyanka in the post.
Talking about their impending wedding, a report in Filmfare claims that Priyanka and Nick have decided upon Umaid Bhawan to be their wedding destination when they recently visited Jodhpur.
"They will have a limited guest list of 200 people with only their close friends and family in attendance,” Filmfare quoted a source saying.
The wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand bridal shower in New York. “Since lot of Priyanka and Nick’s Hollywood friends are settled in New York, PeeCee is quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur,” said the source.
Tracing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Love Story From Their First Public Appearance to November Wedding
Nick had proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday. The American singer reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in the British capital in order to shop a special ring for his lady love.
The two got officially engaged in a traditional Indian ‘roka’ ceremony amid family members and close friends on August 18.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Don Cheadle Teases Fans With a Puzzle About Film's Title, Can You Solve it?
- Abbas's Five-for, Zaman & Ali Half-centuries Put Pakistan on Top in Abu Dhabi
- These Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Spending Quality Time in New York Go Viral
- Fortnite In-Game Tournaments Feature Now Available: Watch Video
- Samsung Galaxy W2019 Listed on TENNA Will Have Two 4.2-Inch Screens, 3,000mAh Battery
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...