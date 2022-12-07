Oh So Hot! Disha Patani Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Cleavage-Baring Crop Top, Shorts; See Pic

Disha Patani is one of those actresses who knows very well how to keep her fans hooked and entertained. The Baaghi 2 actress often surprises the audience with pictures of herself in bikinis from different holiday spots. Next, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the action-thriller film, Yodha, by Karan Johar. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 7, 2023.

Disha took to her Instagram and shared a picture from her beach vacation. She didn’t caption the post, but the picture featured in it spoke for itself. In the snap, she is seen donning a sexy purple top with a plunging neckline and blue shorts. The actress looks drop dead gorgeous in the sun-kissed pic, as she poses bare foot at the mesmerising location of a beach. Needless to say the actress has set the internet on fire with her hot pic.

Check her post here:

Soon after the pic was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. One of the fans commented,"Wow ❤️," another wrote, “Oh so hot. " A third fan commented, “Bas karo D ."

The Malang actress hit the headlines last week when she was spotted wearing a bandage on her right leg. The actress shared Instagram Stories on Saturday revealing that her leg had been injured. However, it did not stop the actress from going ahead with her Sunday plans. The actress was spotted going out for dinner with her close companions. In a video posted on Instagram by a paparazzi, Disha could be seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The actress’ right leg can be seen draped in a bandage. But, that clearly did not stop her from oozing oomph.

Disha Patani is known for her trendy style and is one of the actresses that you can take cues for your next vacation.

Talking about her professional stint, she is excited about Yodha, which is helmed by Sagar Ambre, and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Recently, the release date of the movie was announced by the makers with a poster featuring Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from this, she has Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. Disha was last seen in Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham’s Ek Villain Returns.

