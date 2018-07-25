Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Naseeruddin ShahShaad AliThe biggest challenge for any remake is to live up to the benchmark set by its original and if the original has been directed by someone like Mani Ratnam, the expectations are obviously huge. That's why when Shaad Ali was chosen to direct OK Jaanu, the Hindi remake of Ratnam's Tamil superhit O Kadhal Kanmani, people around were genuinely excited.After Saathiya, Shaad Ali brings on screen another coming of age romance drama. A story about a young couple who live-in together and figure out life as it comes. Their perception about love and commitment changes when they face situations involving an elderly married couple. The cast of the film has been chosen carefully and Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor fit the bill of a young, in-love couple completely. Their chemistry had been the talk of the town right from Aashiqui 2 days and OK Jaanu proves it yet again.Aditya and Shraddha as Adi and Tara are passionate, relatable and refreshing. OK Kanmani starred Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen, and it was their palpable chemistry that made the ever beautiful story all the more charming, however, Aditya-Shraddha fail to match their perfection. While Aditya is easy going and real as Adi, Shraddha struggles hard to do justice to her character Tara. There are scenes where she appears as the weakling of the breezy romance. Naseeruddin Shah is brilliant as Mr Gopinath Srivastava, a kind, caring, loving and somewhat strict landlord of Adi.The film is a frame to frame remake of the original Tamil film, which works in the film's favour. The music of AR Rahman is the soul of the film. It conveys emotions more than the actors in certain situations. The much-talked about Humma song has been placed very cleverly in the film, telling the world that it's a tribute to the great work of Rahman.Everything in OK Jaanu is beautiful and real solely because of its story. If you haven't watched O Kandhal Kanmani, this might appear as one of the best love stories of the recent times. It's real with minimal melodrama, passionate, refreshing and relatable, and the credit goes to the original screenplay.This breezy romance deserves a watch for its story, good chemistry and the character of Adi, Mr. Gopi and Rahman's music. Even if you are not a romantic, you will fall in love with this charming love story.