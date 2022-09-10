Oke Oka Jeevitham Review: A Good Blend of Unique Story and Promising Performances

· Directed by: Shree Karthick

· Release date: 18 February 2022

· Produced by: SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu

· Cast: Sharwanand, Priyadarshi, Vennela Kishore, Amala Akkineni, Ritu Verma, Nassar, Ali, Ravi Raghavendra, Madhu Nadan, Yog Jaypee and Master Jayaditya

The film boasts of a unique plot, where four friends go to their past to fix their present. Nasser plays the role of a scientist, who helps the quartet by inventing the time machine. With the help of the machine, all of them travel twenty years back and learn some important lessons from their past.

Sharwanand essays the character of Aadi, who misses his mother. The role of his mother is played by Amala Akkineni in this film. Sharwanand leaves a lasting impression on viewers with his portrayal of a vulnerable Aadi. Amala as Aadi’s mother also gives a convincing performance. She sinks her teeth into the character efficiently.

The roles of Priyadarshani and Vennela Kishore feel a little underutilized in the film. Nasser, as the scientist, gives a stellar performance. His dialogue delivery and expressions are one of the highlights of Oke Oka Jeevitham.

The film is basically a fusion of sci-fi and drama. It is seen through the lens of the mother. The VFX of the film complements its screenplay well. The direction by Shree Karthick is also commendable as he brings a unique twist to a simple story.

The runtime of the film could have been reduced by the makers. The first half just focuses on the problem of the characters. It is after the interval when Oke Oka Jeevitham picks its pace with the entry of Amala Akkineni. However, this does not entirely hamper the audience’s experience. The film somehow manages to keep viewers glued to the screen. The second half of the film is dominated by nostalgic moments. With a few hiccups, the movie finally gets to its climax, which will surely leave you impressed.

Overall, Oke Oka Jeevitham is a promising film. The makers of this sci-fi drama have tried to bring something new to the table in terms of its concept. The film really shines in some moments with a couple of shortcomings.

