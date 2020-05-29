Old BTS Pic of Ranveer Singh, Mahesh Babu Shooting Together Goes Viral

A throwback pic featuring Bollywood’s powerhouse, Ranveer Singh with Tollywood’s superstar Mahesh Babu has been doing rounds on social media. The two were clicked while shooting for an advertisement for a beverage brand. The behind-the-scene (BTS) shot shows the two actors in conversation and a beverage bottle in Mahesh Babu’s hands.

Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar also gave a foretaste of their combination in her social media posts. She initially sent the fans in frenzy when she uploaded a picture of the two on the sets of the ad shoot.

“On the sets of Thums Up charged nascar race track California !!,” Namrata captioned the pic.

The image had garnered a lot of craze, so Namrata posted another image of the two next year. She wrote in caption, “The pic of the week ...Everyone’s talking about”.

On the movie’s front, Mahesh Babu has joined hands with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram and Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is set to feature in ’83 directed by Kabir Khan. ‘83 is a sports drama based on the Indian Cricket team’s surprising victory in 1983 World Cup. Ranveer will essay the then Team India captain Kapil Dev. Ranveer will also reprise the role of Sangram Bhalerao from Simmba in Sooryavanshi. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by debutante, Divyang Thakkar in the pipeline.

Follow @News18Movies for more



