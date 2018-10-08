Old Friends Rishi Kapoor and Anupam Kher Catch Up in Manhattan, Watch Video

New York,Manhattan. “Kher-free” or is it “Care-free”on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/6qwfUufuML — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2018

Rishi Kapoor, currently in New York with wife Neetu and son Ranbir, is undergoing treatment for a yet-to-be-disclosed ailment. The veteran actor recently caught up with old friend and colleague Anupam Kher, in Manhattan.Rishi took to Twitter late on Sunday night to share a slo-mo video of him and Kher walking down the streets of Manhattan, captioning it, "New York, Manhattan. “Kher-free” or is it “Care-free” on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon!". The 102 Not Out star surprisingly sports white hair in the video. Watch it here:Over the years, the two have worked together in several films, including Vijay (1988), Chandni (1989) and Chashme Baddoor (2013).Rishi left for New York late last month and announced his departure on Twitter, and also requested his fans to not speculate unnecessarily. “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” he tweeted on September 29.However, the rumour mills began churning overtime when Rishi, Neetu and Ranbir were noticeably absent from Rishi’s mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor’s, funeral, with speculations rife that he had been diagnosed with Stage III Cancer.However, rubbishing all such reports, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor told ET on Wednesday, “We don’t know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn’t know what he’s suffering from. He has not even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to advanced stage. Let him undergo tests peacefully; whatever the results, we will let everyone know. He only reached America two-three days ago and so far, he was being prepared for the tests that he has to undergo. Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It’s not fair to speculate things just like that."