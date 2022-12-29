Old Clip of Chiyaan Vikram Singing Song From His Film David Resurfaces

Chiyaan Vikram has seen two big theatrical releases this year, Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan 1. While Cobra received a mixed response from audiences and critics, Ponniyin Selvan has been a massive hit at the box office. The actor also co-starred with his son for the first time in Mahaan, which had an OTT release. Vikram started his career as a dubbing artist and has emerged as one of the top actors of Tamil cinema. Recently, a fan made the actor take a walk down memory lane. The user shared an old video when Vikram was promoting his 2013 film David. In the clip, Vikram can be seen singing the song Mariapitache from David during a promotional event.

The video also has actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and Vinay Virmani, who co-starred with him in the film. Both of them urge Vikram to sing a few lines from the song and Vikram obliges. He is later joined by the other two as well. The clip was shared by a Twitter user on December 26. Vikram recently retweeted the video with the caption, “Thank you for the blooming memories” written in Tamil.

David is one of the two Hindi films that Vikram appeared in, apart from Raavan. Part of the film was reshot in Tamil as well, replacing actor Vinay Virmai with Jiiva. The movie tells the story of three different men named David, who belong to three different strata of society and how their paths interlink. It received mixed reviews and managed to recover its cost at the box office.

