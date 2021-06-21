Old Kapil Sharma Show Video Reveals Why Akshay Kumar Does Not Attend Parties

As we all know, Akshay Kumar, Bollywood’s very own ‘khiladi’, continues to enjoy a very strong fan following even at the age of 53. The actor, who still continues to go strong despite younger stars emerging daily on the horizon of the film industry’, is averse to attending Bollywood parties, as he is seen telling Kapil in an old video of the Kapil Sharma Show.

In the episode, which also starred actresses Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha, Kapil is seen asking Akshay, “There’s this rumour about you that you don’t attend Bollywood parties because then you’d also have to throw a party for them, and thus you’ll have to spend. Is this true?” To this, Akki replies, “Yes, it is true,” inciting peals of laughter from the audience.

Watch the Instagram video here:

However, this is not the first time that Akshay has talked about his reluctance to attend Bollywood parties. In an earlier episode of the show Koffee With Karan, he told the host, “I don’t like attending parties. I love my sleep, and am also fond of going on walks in the morning. The people who invite me know that I’ll leave early since I would need to go to bed. And let me tell you, I don’t like night shifts at all.”

On the work front, Akshay has an impressive line-up. He’s next going to be seen in films such as “Bachhan Pandey”, “Prithviraj”, “Ram Setu” and “Raksha Bandhan”. Unlike many other actors who are known to do two movies a year, Akshay is known to sign multiple movies in any given year. He’s quite different from the rest of Bollywood in this respect.

