Old Pic of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Posing Together At Armaan Jain’s Wedding Reception

Armaan Jain got hitched to his ladylove Anissa Malhotra in a lavish ceremony on February 3. Their wedding reception on February 4 turned out to be a night to remember and was attended by several bigwigs of B-Town. Visuals from the star-studded affair went viral across social media platforms.

A footage from the occasion has re-surfaced online. We see the happily married couple posing with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar.

Filmmaker - producer Karan Johar arrived for the evening dressed in a red royal red kurta paired with black churidar.

On the other hand, Alia and Ranbir came for the event with Neetu Kapoor and posed for paparazzi at the venue. Alia looked gorgeous in a pastel green and pink lehenga accessorized with a statement ‘maangtika’ while Ranbir looked dapper in a royal blue bandhgala and white bottoms.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in their upcoming film, Brahmastra.

The much-anticipated fantasy drama is directed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Karan Johar. In the first part of the adventure franchise,



Ranbir will be essaying a character, Shiva and Alia will play the role of Isha. The big project also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, 2020.

