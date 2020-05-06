Old Pic of Tamannaah Bhatia with Pakistani Cricketer Abdul Razzak in a Jewellery Shop Goes Viral

An old picture of Tamannaah Bhatia with former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq has resurfaced on social media. In the picture, both Tamannaah and Abdul can be seen holding some jewellery in their hands.

While one can see the Baahubali actress clad in a white suit, the former Pakistani cricketer can be seen wearing black trousers and a blue shirt which he teamed up with a navy blue blazer.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the picture in question has been clicked at the opening of a jewellery shop in Dubai in 2017.

Soon after the picture re-surfaced on the internet, some fans speculated if the actress is planning to tie the knot.

While the actress is yet to react to the picture, in an interaction with the press in the past she had expressed her displeasure over 'baseless rumours' about her personal life.

She had said that she is linked to an actor one day, a cricketer on another day and now it is a doctor. She also added that such rumours make it sound like she is on a husband shopping spree while the same is not true.

Meanwhile, the actor currently took part in the ongoing viral #pillowChallenge. Sharing her picture on the photo-sharing platform, Tamannaah wrote, "I'm off to club bed featuring DJ pillow and MC blanket! #feelingfancybutnowheretogo #weekendvibes #quarantinePillowchallenge #pillowchallenge".





