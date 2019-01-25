English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
Old pictures of Ranbir Kapoor from his sister Riddhima Kapoor's wedding are viral on social media.
Image courtesy: Bharat Sahni/ Instagram
Unlike other actors and actresses of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor has always maintained his stance to stay away from social media. However, the actor has a very prominent social media presence. Recently old pictures of the Brahmastra actor from his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's wedding made their way to social media.
These pictures shared by Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni are now viral and are widely shared across fan pages. Dressed in a golden sherwarni Ranbir is seen sporting a matching turban as he completes the rituals as the bride’s brother. We also see a glimpse of Rishi Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan.
Sharing the pictures. Bharat wrote, "Can’t believe it’s been 13 years from this day. Here’s to love, laughter and happily ever after. Happy anniversary."
Neetu Kapoor also took to social media to share a lovely post on social media as Riddhima and Bharat complete 13 years of togetherness.
Earlier this year, Kapoor family along with Alia Bhatt was spotted together in New York as they celebrated New Year's Eve. Neetu had marked the new year with a family photo, which she captioned, “Happy 2019 🎈 no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health,” giving rise to speculations that her husband Rishi Kapoor may be battling cancer after all.
Notably, the veteran actor flew to the US last September to get treatment for an undisclosed ailment. Neetu has been there with him all through and Ranbir, Alia keep visiting them whenever they get some time off their shoots.
