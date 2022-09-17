Old Video Of Kajol Helping Jaya And Amitabh Bachchan Goes Viral

Kajol has been one of the top actresses in Bollywood since the 90s. She impressed the audience with versatility in her craft and gave many memorable films like Baazigar, Dilwale Duhlaniya Le Jayenge and Gupt among others. Kajol is also known for her infectious personality. Now an old video has resurfaced online of Kajol helping her Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham co-stars Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

The video is from the Durga Puja celebrations when the trio met in a pandal in Mumbai. In the video, the actress can be seen interacting with Amitabh Bachchan. During the conversation, Kajol placed the shawl on Big B’s shoulder properly. Before the prayer, the actress also helped Jaya Bachchan who was slowly sitting in front of the idol. Along with them Kajol’s son Yug and filmmaker Ayan Mukherji also attended the event.

Kajol looked gorgeous in a mustard yellow saree while Jaya Bachchan opted white saree with a red border. Big B sported a white kurta-pyjama with a shawl.

Speaking on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga alongside Mithila Palkat and Tanvi Azmi. She will be next seen in Salaam Venky Directed by Revathy. It also features Aahana Kumra and Vishal Jethwa. She is currently working on the Indian adaption of The Good Wife which will stream in Disney+ Hotstar.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Good Bye starring Rashmika Mandana and Neena Gupta. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is backed by Ekta Kapoor. It is slated to hit the cinemas on October 7. He also has the Hindi adaptation of The Intern with Deepika Padukone and Suraj Barjatya’s Uunchai in his kitty.

