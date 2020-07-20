Video of Karan Johar Saying 'Who's Forcing Kangana Ranaut on Gunpoint to be in Movies?' Goes Viral

Lately, Kangana Ranaut’s team has been sharing strong worded social media posts calling out several bigwigs of the industry over the ongoing debate about nepotism in Bollywood. In the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide on June 14, Kangana, in an interview with Republic made allegations against some members of the Hindi film fraternity and referred to the heavyweights as “movie mafia”.

She also lashed out at filmmaker Karan Johar and alleged his involvement in promoting favouritism and nepotism in the industry.

The actress also pointed out a comment made by the filmmaker while attending an international summit in the year 2017. Karan, who was one of the keynote speakers at the London School of Economics in 2017, decreed he was tired of Kangana playing the “victim and woman card.”

Now, a video from the event has surfaced online and has been going viral across social media platforms.

In the video, Karan who is addressing the audience is seen saying, “I want to say I am done with Kangana playing the woman card and the victim card. I mean you cannot be this victim at every given point of time who has a sad story, to tell how you have been terrorised by the bad world of the industry. Leave it. Who is forcing you on a gunpoint to be in the movies, leave, do something else.”

“If you people will falsely brush someone’s ego, then this is bound to happen,” he says before the clip concludes.

This the clip Kangana is talking about, Karan telling her to leave and people applauding. He attacked her on an international summit #KanganaSpeaksToArnab pic.twitter.com/ODl0jTHaxe — Navi (@NaviKRStan) July 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangna has said she will return her Padma Shri award if she is unable to prove the claims she has made about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.