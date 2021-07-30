Old Video of Kerala CM Awarding Medal to Retiring Police Dogs Goes Viral

Kerala police know the friendship of the dogs more than anyone, that is why they treat their dogs with much respect. For dogs who retire from Kerala Police’s K-9 squad, a special squad of trained sniffer and tracker dogs, the state police has special and attractive retirement plans that rolled out in June. Now, a clip from a 2020 ceremony of Kerala CM awarding medal of honour to dogs retiring from the K-9 is going viral and people are finding it really cute.

In the video shared by Twitter user, the chief minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan can be seen awarding a medal of honour to a retiring dog. The video from December 2019 shows the retiring dog bowing down in front of the CM by laying its front legs, and then getting up to receive the medal of honour. The accompanying human police officer assists the police dog in receiving the medal. After the award, the K-9 officer also receives a petting on its head by the CM. During the ceremony, the ceremonial military bands can be heard playing in the background.

Sharing the 14-second clip from a video of the ‘Induction of New Members and De-Induction of Retired Members’ held in December 2019, the user wrote, “Cutest thing I have seen today," and that she loved the video.

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user wrote in the replies, “such a good doggo." Another user raised a question if teaching the dogs to bow in front of the politicians is useful. They wrote, “At least the dog can be spared from bowing in front of politicians!"

Another Twitter user thanked the user for posting the video. They expressed that it was a delightful occurrence. For a netizen, the video made his day. He wrote, “This turned my not so good day to something better at last.”

Recently, for the dogs of the K-9 squad, Kerala police have constructed a Dog Memorial and Cemetery. Dogs of the K-9 squad also enjoy retirement and rehabilitation at Vishranthi centre while under the care of veterinary doctors.

