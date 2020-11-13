Old Video of Nysa Devgn’s Dancing with Her Friends Resurfaces Online, Watch Here

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn’s dance video has taken the internet by a storm. The widely circulated video features Nysa and her two friends. The squad of three girls is seen grooving to the ‘twerk remix’ of Skylar’s Grey’s Stand by Me.

The video made on short video sharing portal TikTok has been shared by Nysa’s fan page on Instagram. In the clip, one can see the star kid wearing a crop top and jeans while both her friends are wearing dresses. You can check out the video here:

Kajol during the time of lockdown due to coronavirus had shared a video in which her daughter Nysa had mentioned about the pressure of growing up famous. The video consisted of footage of Kajol and her public appearances, selfies, home videos and vacation pictures. In the background, one could hear the voices of the mother-daughter duo. The video was titled as ‘Quarantine Tapes’ on Instagram. In the video, one could hear Nysa say, “I am still trying to figure out who the ‘real Nysa’ is. Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents pretty much made me blind to it, there was no concept of me understanding why people knew who they were.”

She has also spoken about Kajol in the video. Describing how she and her mother are similar, the star kid said, “I think me and my mom are very much like each other. She’s way more chill than I think she would ever admit. I know that both of us are really loud and that both of us don’t really have a filter.”

In the video, Kajol has also answered one of the most commonly asked questions, i.e. do you have plans to launch Nysa in Bollywood? The actress in the answer has said a clear ‘No’.