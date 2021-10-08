Old Video of Rahul Vaidya Praising Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan's Humbleness Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan‘s son, Aryan Khan was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the cruise drug bust case on Thursday. The hearing of his bail plea is currently underway. Ever since Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), fans have been showering SRK and his family with immense support and sharing Aryan’s old videos on social media. Now, an old video of Rahul Vaidya heaping praise on Aryan has emerged online.

In the clip, Rahul recalls meeting Aryan at a club, where the latter had turned up to greet his friend on their birthday. However, due to reasons unknown, the guards were not allowing him entry inside. Rahul says in the video that Aryan waited patiently and did not boast about being SRK’s son to get entry inside the club. Rahul added that he was very impressed with Aryan. Rahul even congratulates SRK and Gauri Khan on raising a son like Aryan.

Suhana Khan Takes Gauri Khan on Trip Down Memory Lane on Birthday, Shares Vintage Pic With Shah Rukh Khan

The bail plea of Aryan Khan and seven others arrested in the Mumbai drugs bust case coincidentally comes on the birthday of mother Gauri Khan.

Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan shared a heartfelt birthday greeting for their mother Gauri on Instagram. In the vintage photo, which seems to be from a photoshoot in the 90s, Shah Rukh and Gauri strike a romantic pose with the latter lying down on the former’s arms.

Several industry colleagues of SRK and his fans have rallied behind him in these difficult times. Hrithik Roshan on Thursday penned an emotional note for Aryan and said the tough times will only make him stronger. Roshan has been a good friend of Shah Rukh for many years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.