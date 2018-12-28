Salman and Shah Rukh Singing 'Pyaar Hame Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya' Together is Taking Over the Internet, Watch Video

Salman Khan ringed his 53rd birthday on December 27 with his family and friends by his side. The actor danced away the night with co-stars like Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif and Anil Kapoor among others. However, stars like Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan gave it a miss.While videos and pictures from the celebrations are viral on the Internet, an old video of Salman and Shah Rukh jamming together has surfaced on social media. In the video, the two stars can be seen giving their version of Amitabh Bachchan's famous song 'Pyaar Hame Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya' from the film Satte Pe Satta (1982).Their jamming session instantly reminded fans of their on-screen pairing in Karan Arjun (1995). While one of the fans commented, "Omgggg i'm so happy to see them Sultan & Badshah," the other requested the two Khans to make a sequel of Karan Arjun.You can watch the video here:On the work front, Salman Khan made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's recently released film Zero. The two stars feature in a song titled 'Issaqbaazi'. The song has been composed by Ajay Atul, written by Irshad Kamil and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Divya Kumar. The film also has Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.While Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next project, Salman is currently busy shooting for his reality show Bigg Boss. He is also working on his upcoming film Bharat with Katrina Kaif. The film is an official adaptation of the South Korean film Ode To My Father that depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.