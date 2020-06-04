Old Video Of Sara Ali Khan Rehearsing Divya Bharti’s 'Saat Samundar' Is A Must Watch

A video featuring Sara Ali Khan in the midst of her dance practice session is going viral across social media platforms. In the throwback clip, the Kedarnath actress is seen rehearsing with choreographer Rajendra Singh on the song, Saath Samundar Paar. The hit number is from Divya Bharti’s 1992 film, Vishwatma. Sara is looking pretty in a white anarkali as she practices with focus.

The Simmba actress gave a performance on the sensuous track during a big Bollywood gathering in 2018. She was wearing a gorgeous golden saree and left the audience cheering for her expressions and thumkas.

The Love Aaj Kal actress, who is a trained dancer, revived her memories by making most of her time spent at home during the lockdown. She danced on Zeenat Aman’s hit classic song Bhor Bhaye Panghat Pe from the 1978 film Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The David Dhawan directorial will see Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi in important roles. Sara has also signed Raanjhanaa maker Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re wherein she will be seen in dual roles. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will be playing the male leads. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman.

Here's the original song:

