Old Video of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Helping Out a Poor Kid Goes Viral

Amid Shah Rukh Khan‘s son, Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in alleged connection with the seizure of banned drugs, an old video of the latter helping out a poor kid has emerged on social media. In the video, Aryan is seen exiting a restaurant with Malaika Arora and his friends. When a girl approaches him with a child in one arm, Aryan responds to her with some kind words but later obliges when she persisted for some sort of help.

Sussanne Khan Calls Aryan ‘Good Kid,’ Stands By Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri; Mika Singh Takes Dig at NCB

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan has also come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son, Aryan Khan after his arrest in alleged connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off Mumbai coast on October 2. Aryan Khan was “at the wrong place at the wrong time", the interior designer said on Tuesday, reacting strongly to social media users.

In the comment section of a journalist’s Instagram post, which said that Aryan’s arrest should be “a wakeup call for parents," Sussanne Khan, who is a close family friend of the Khans, wrote, “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time." Adding that Aryan is a “good kid" Sussanne wrote, “It’s sad and unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri and Shah Rukh."

Several film personalities including Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have rallied in support of Shah Rukh Khan over the drugs case. Salman paid a visit to Shah Rukh at Mannat on Sunday. Actress Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk. Not that you need it. But I do. This too shall pass."

