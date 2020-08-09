Old Video of Smriti Irani Saying 'I'm Very Interested in Politics' at Beauty Pageant Deserves Your Attention

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani's old video from her pageant days, in which she admits having keen interest in politics is making the rounds on social media.

In a Miss India 1998 pageant clip, Smriti can be seen saying, "I am very interested in politics." The showreel also shows her various moments at the ramp as she cat walks in various outfits. Take a look.

Smriti became a household name with Ekta Kapoor- produced daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She played the role of Tulsi Virani in the popular serial. Over the years, Smriti has moved into public service and is now Minister of Women and Child Development in the Narendra Modi government.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law Tulsi, the daughter of a pandit married to the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani.