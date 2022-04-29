Old video of Sonali Patil and Meenal Shah’s fight in Bigg Boss Marathi 3 goes viral

Reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3, which ended on 26 December last year, was a big hit among the television audience. Bigg Boss is all about groups, disagreements, fights, rivalry but this season was a bit different as viewers saw true friendships and real bonds of the contestants in the show. Whether it was the friendship between Jay Dudhane and Utkarsh Shinde or the bonding between Vishal Nikam and Vikas Patil, the Bigg Boss Marathi house witnessed some great relationships.

Among the female contestants Sonali Patil and Meenal Shah enjoyed a cordial relationship. And the viewers loved the pair. The friendship between the two was not limited to the Bigg Boss house but it has continued even after coming out. Often the two share photos and videos with each other on social media.

A video of the duo from Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is currently going viral on social media. In the video both of them are seen fighting with each other.

Sonali Patil is very active on social media. Sonali always shares her videos and photos. She always tries to stay connected with her fans through social media. She has a huge fan base of over two lakh on Instagram.

Recently Sonali shared a video on her Instagram. In the video she is seen fighting with her close friend Meenal Shah in a fun mood. She shared the video and said, “Task is still pending my friend. Crime partner MONA. Many of her fans commented on the post. One of the users commented, “ Bigg Boss part 2 chalu ho gaya”. While another wrote, “It always gives me pleasure to see the bond in your friendship. Stay blessed both of you forever.” Both of them seem to be in a fun mood. The video has got over 13 thousand likes on Instagram.

Sonali made her television debut in 2018 with the Marathi TV Show Julta Julta Jultay Ki in which she played the role Rekha. But she gained popularity for appearing in the Television Reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 as a contestant in 2021.

