Old Video of Sushant Singh Rajput Talking About How His Father Inspired Him Goes Viral

Of late, there have been several claims indicating that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had a troubled relationship with his family, and that he maintained a distance from his kin. Now, an old video of the Bollywood actor is making rounds on the Internet where he can be seen talking about his father and how he inspired him.

The video seems to have been shot at the sets of a reality show. In the video, Sushant is heard saying in Hindi that he has learnt a lot of things from his mother but his father taught him that he can learn a lot of things. “Maine ek bohot achhchi cheez seekhi hai apne dad se, jo ekdum se mere dimaag mein aati hai. Main bohot precisely answer dunga. Bohot kuch maine apne mother se seekha hai, lekin bohot kuch seekh sakte hai, yeh apne papa se seekha hai (sic)," he says.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai. At that time, Mumbai Police had claimed it was a case of suicide and investigated reasons that might have caused the actor to take such a drastic step. However, many conflicting theories have emerged since then, adding to the mystery.

His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family has been accused by the late actor's father of abetting his son's suicide, among other charges. The case has now been transferred to the CBI.