Old Video of Sushant Singh Rajput Wishing PM Narendra Modi on His Birthday Goes Viral

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday on Thursday, several eminent personalities from the country and beyond shared greetings for the renowned politician. While many of these posts took over the social media, an old video of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput wishing the prime minister sent netizens into a tizzy.

In the one-minute video clip, Sushant can be seen praising Modi for launching a platform to support women entrepreneurs in the country. Wearing a casual black tee, the actor talks about the need to provide women with opportunities and the “massive impact” their participation will bring to the overall development of the nation.

In the clip, Sushant also calls the absence of opportunities and the distorted mindset for women as the drawbacks of today’s society. Speaking on the benefits of creating such a platform, the late actor says that women entrepreneurs would help contribute to various markers of society. This will be in addition to their efforts to bring in the “much needed and absent values and meanings to our already efficient, cartesian and precise methods of carrying out our various functions,” he says in the clip.

At the end of the video, the actor congratulates PM Narendra Modi for such an endeavour and wished him on his birthday. “I, with immense pride and due respect, congratulate our honourable Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi, to have come up with such immediately required, highly efficient and timely initiative, that could very well be the answer to our many existing immediate and stubborn problems of our society.”

Sushant Singh Rajput giving Birthday message to our Honorable PM Narendra Modi Ji @narendramodi in an old video#HappyBirthdayPMModi #ArrestSSRKillersNow pic.twitter.com/hQetgChV70 — Shubhangi Rai (@ShubhangiR5) September 17, 2020

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. SSR's family filed an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetting his suicide.