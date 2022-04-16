Old Video Of Yash Trimming His Long Beard After Filming KGF: Chapter 1 Goes Viral

Kannada actor Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has released to a great public response and it has already become a blockbuster with grossing over Rs 100 crore on the first day of its release. Director Prashanth Neel and the entire star cast of the movie are being appreciated for their effort to deliver this cult hit. KGF: Chapter 1 released in 2018 to low expectations outside the Kannada market since the KGF universe was alien and Yash was not a pan-India star yet. The movie however, picked up pace due to the positive word of mouth publicity and eventually became a big success. It turned out to be a landmark film in the Kannada film industry in recent years.

One of the most talked about aspects of the movie was the long beard of the protagonist Rocky, played by Yash. Yash appeared in a never seen before look in the action drama and his new look became a favourite among the youth. Yash, who used to occasionally sport stubble in his earlier films, grew a very thick beard for the role. The actor has turned this into his signature style ever since the film went on the floors.

Advertisement

Since he appears in a similar look in the second film as well, many would think that he maintained the same bearded look between the two films for almost five years as well. However, that is not the case. In 2018, while Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit were expecting their first child Ayra, the actor opted to cut his long tresses and trim his beard.

Now an old video is being circulated on social media in which Yash is seen in his new look after completing the shoot of KGF: Chapter 1. Radhika Pandit can be seen in the video expressing her happiness as Yash prepares to shave off his beard.

The throwback video is doing the rounds once again after KGF: Chapter 2’s release. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle in 2018, Yash had said the beard had been there since KGF Chapter 1 started. “I always loved sporting a beard but it was never this long. As an actor, if it is required, I always do my best. In fact, I am afraid that people have forgotten how I look without my beard,” he said in the interview.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.