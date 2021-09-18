Old Video Shows Neena Gupta Forgets to Shake Hands With Amrish Puri at Award Show

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta is usually seen in a fun mood in her public appearances. Masaba, Neena’s fashion designer daughter has shared one such interesting video of her mother in which a young Neena can be seen giving a speech on the stage after receiving an award. In this video legendary actor Amrish Puri is giving the actress the award. The video is very entertaining till the end and Neena is seen enjoying the moment.

As seen in the clip late actor Amrish gives the award to Neena and when he extended his hand, a seemingly distracted Neena forgot to shake hands. She was about to proceed towards the microphone. She suddenly noticed this and shook hands with the actor as the audience burst into laughter.

Then the Neena moves towards the mic and delivers a dialogue “Kahiye Mr Roshan Laal, Apna Yaara Hai Zara Khasta Haal, Sau Ka Note Zara Dejiye Nikal”, possibly from her 1986 TV serial Buniyaad. After hearing this dialogue the audience gives a huge round of applause.

After Masaba, Neena herself too shared this video. While in her caption of the video Masaba wrote Vintage Neena Gupta is the greatest, Neena herself in the caption of the video has said that the dialogue that she delivered was from the show ‘Buniyaad’ and the audience wanted her to say it when she received the award.

Neena is not looking very young but absolutely gorgeous and confident in this video. The actress is wearing a blue Kurta with golden work on it and has paired it with a golden choker. She has tied her hair up in a bun and this simplicity is adding more to her beauty.

