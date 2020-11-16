Olivia Colman Says Shooting for The Crown will Be a 'Hard Act to Follow'

Oscar winning-actress Olivia Colman feels it will be hard for her to top the experience of shooting for the web-series The Crown, though she would love to play other roles.

"As an actor, I am excited to play other roles but I have enjoyed this job so much and I will miss sitting with and laughing with everyone on set. We really were having the time of our lives, and that group of people will be a very hard act to follow," Colman said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 46-year-old star enjoyed shooting in picturesque Scotland for scenes where the royals were on their summer break at their Balmoral estate.

"Balmoral is where the Windsor family properly gets to escape, enjoy the outdoors and do what they really love. And actually, I think we all enjoyed our weeks filming in Scotland more than any others," Colman said.

"It was so breathtakingly beautiful, so friendly. Filming outside by those lochs and on those hills was thrilling. I normally start to fade by 3pm but there I never had that feeling. I loved it. I loved the dogs and the Land Rovers. And who knew a silk headscarf actually does keep your ears warm?" she added.

She also praised her make-up artiste for the "joy" she brought every day on set.

"My make-up artiste, Sue David, is the greatest joy of the day. She's the fastest worker. She's done my wig, make-up, drunk a cup of tea and I'm out of the chair laughing at her jokes before anyone else has even said good morning. This season there is a bit of grey coming into the temples, and less in the eyelash department," said Colman.