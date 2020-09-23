Olivia Colman To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At Zurich Film Festival

Zurich: Oscar winner Olivia Colman will be feted with Zurich Film Festival’s Golden Eye, the lifetime achievement award, the festival organisers announced on Wednesday. The movie gala, slated to run from September 24 to October 4, will also showcase Colman’s latest film, “The Father”, which will have its festival debut on Saturday.

In the Florian Zeller directorial, she co-stars with veteran actor Anthony Hopkins who portrays the eponymous character, a mischievous and highly independent man who, as he ages, refuses all assistance from his daughter Anne (Colman). Colman, who is currently filming and unable to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, will link up to Zurich via a live-stream for the gala premiere screening the film.

The actor said she is “really honoured” to receive the Golden Eye Award. “To count myself among those who also received the award is great! My big thanks go to the Zurich Film Festival. I just wish I could be there in person in your beautiful city,” she said in a statement. Colman, who won her first Oscar for playing Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2018 absurdist period comedy “The Favourite”, is also known for her small screen turns in police procedural drama “Broadchurch”, comedy series “Peep Show”, and internationally acclaimed dark comedy “Fleabag”.

Christian Junge, Artistic Director, Zurich Film Festival, said they are excited to present the prestigious award to Colman. “Olivia Colman is one of the most exciting character actresses of her generation, she is characterized by great diversity and gives her characters depth. “You never see the star when she is at work, only the figure. After we have already had the honor of showing ‘The Favourite’, for which it won an Oscar, it is a great honor for us to award it the Golden Eye for its work,” added Junge.

Colman will reprise her role of Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix royal drama series “The Crown”.