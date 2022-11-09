Nick Jonas' Ex Olivia Culpo Recalls Dating Him, Says 'I Thought We Were Going to Get Married'

Prior to his marriage to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ relationships with Miley Cyrus and Olivia Culpo were subjected to massive media scrutiny. Now, during the premiere episode of TLC’s, The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old model Olivia candidly spoke about her past relationship with the Close hitmaker, as per a report by People. According to Culpo, she was once sure that they would last forever and even end up getting married. When asked about her ex-boyfriend, she said, “Do I have to talk about that?” before admitting, “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me.”

She went on to reflect on her time with Nick Jonas and how their breakup impacted her. Culpo revealed when she moved to LA with the singer, she had no money, no brand, and all that she could remember was being in love. She explained that it was Nick Jonas who broke up the relationship which ended up leaving her ‘with no sense of identity.’ She said, “My whole identity was in him which is a very common story of a young person in love.”

During the same interaction, she confessed thinking they would end up getting married. Night after night, the model would look up at the ceiling of her apartment that she couldn’t afford and calculate how she was going to make ends meet. “I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things,” she said. “And I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn’t afford thinking to myself, how am I going to pay my rent?”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo dated each other for about two years between 2013 to 2015 before calling it quits. Ever since their split, both Olivia Culpo and Nick Jonas have moved on in their lives. She had been romantically linked with athlete Tim Tebow, and football player Danny Amendola in the past. Since 2019, Culpo has been dating another football player Christian McCaffrey. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas is happily married to actress Priyanka Chopra. In the month of January this year, the couple welcomed a baby girl into their lives via surrogacy.

Read all the Latest Movies News here