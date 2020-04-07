Olivia Munn Helps Henry Golding Find Dog To Foster During Coronavirus Pandemic

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo have fostered a dog on the advice of their friend and actress Olivia Munn.

"So today was a huge day at the Golding house hold, we became foster parents for this little pup Stella. Sadly with COVID-19 a lot of the adoption shelters still need to find homes for these beauty's, what better way to share your home in quarantine than with a loving fuzzball," Golding announced on Instagram, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



He added, "Our friend @oliviamunn has been such an amazing advocate for pets that need homes. so with help from @wag, @greatergoodorg, @startanimalrescue and @robertvillaneda we found our perfect match in Stella!

Golding stressed that during their "whole interaction we kept a safe distance and made sure to wear protective equipment, it's still so doable even in this challenging time."

Munn praised the couple for taking on the care of the puppy. She wrote, "Thank You SO MUCH to my good friends @henrygolding + @livlogolding who texted just a couple days ago saying they wanted to foster a dog, and today are the foster parents to this beautiful pitbull mix, Stella!"

She also shared why she's been urging people to foster homeless pets at the moment. Munn wrote, "The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented animal sheltering crisis in the United States and homeless pets with nowhere to go are at risk of being euthanised.

"Many animal shelters already dealing with a pet increase intake due to puppy and kitten season, are now being forced to shut their doors to the public as stay-at-home orders are being put into effect. ?? How does #StayHomeAndFoster work? StayHomeAndFoster.org makes it easy by connecting potential pet foster parents with animal shelters in their local communities."

