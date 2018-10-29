English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Olivia Munn on #MeToo: Hollywood Big on Symbolism, Not so Much on Change
The actor, who was one of the several women to accuse director Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct last year, said she was surprised by the outrage after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke out.
File photo of Olivia Munn.(Image: Getty Images)
Hollywood may be considered the birthplace of the #MeToo movement but Olivia Munn believes the entertainment industry is more talk and less work on tackling sexual harassment and abuse.
The actor, who was one of the several women to accuse director Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct last year, said she was surprised by the outrage after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke out.
"I remember where I was when I heard that people were getting outraged about Weinstein and I thought, 'People care? They didn't used to care, nobody cared'. For so long, people turned a blind eye.
"When it hits their movie, their show, their bottom line - no one wants it to happen, but when it does happen, what do you do? Hollywood is really big on symbolism but crappy on change," Munn told Cosmopolitan US magazine for its December issue.
The 38-year-old actor said she was shocked by the piece of advice she was given after she went public with allegations against Ratner.
She claimed that the director had performed a sex act on himself in front of her in 2004 on the sets of "After the Sunset".
"The advice you're given is: their power trumps your power and right and wrong doesn't really come into play," she recalled.
Munn said she was unafraid of the repercussions of raising her voice.
"I'm not for sale... If speaking up costs me my career, I don't want it anyway," she said.
Post allegations, Warner Bros refused to renew a USD 450-million co-financing deal with Ratner and also severed ties with the director's banner, RatPac-Dune Entertainment.
He was also sacked as producer on Warner Bros film adaptation of the best-selling novel "The Goldfinch".
