Olivia Munn To Topline Refugee Drama 'Aleppo'

Olivia Munn To Topline Refugee Drama 'Aleppo'

Los Angeles: Actor Olivia Munn is set to play the lead in Syrian refugee drama “Aleppo”. Brazilian filmmaker David Schurmann will be helming the project from a script by Beto Dantas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which hails from MiLu Entertainment, will the story of a Syrian boy refugee and a UN journalist (Munn), brought together by tragedy as they escape Syria to survive. Juan Bergaz of Bergaz Productions will be serving as executive producer. Munn, known for films such as “The Predator”, “X-Men: Apocalypse” and “Love Wedding Repeat”, will next feature in action movie “Replay” and the social drama “The Gateway”.

  • First Published: September 25, 2020, 10:09 AM IST
