Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence on Florence Pugh Feud Rumours: 'I Don’t Feel the Need To...'

Actor and Director Olivia Wilde finally addressed rumours about her alleged feud with Don’t Worry Darling actress Florence Pugh. The rumours have been doing rounds since early this year claiming that all is not good between them. At the Venice Film Festival, Olivia told the media that she didn’t need to react because the internet “feeds itself”.

Pugh and Wilde worked together in the movie Don’t Worry Darling. The movie was scheduled for a screening on Monday at the Venice Film Festival. The press conference for the same was also scheduled on Monday. It was revealed on Sunday that Pugh will not be present at the press conference. The actress was said to be busy filming the Dune sequel in Budapest, Hungary. However, she arrived at the premiere on time and graced the red carpet with the rest of the star cast.

According to reports, rumours about Wilde having a fallout with Pugh over alleged pay disparity. When asked by the media to comment on the rumours during a press conference at the film festival, Wilde said — via The Independent, “Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

She added that as a director it can be disappointing to “lose” an actor even for a day and that she was glad that the ‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve was helping them. She also mentioned that she is happy to have Pugh as her main lead. “She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished,” she added.

Wilde also said that the rumours about the feud are just an “invented clickbait” and nothing more. Don’t Worry Darling was critically acclaimed at the Venice Film Festival.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here