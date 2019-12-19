Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Olly Murs Confirms Romance with Bodybuilder Girlfriend Amelia Tank

The singer has gone public about his new girlfriend saying he's excited to spend Christmas with his new love after four years of marking the holiday as a single man.

IANS

Updated:December 19, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Olly Murs Confirms Romance with Bodybuilder Girlfriend Amelia Tank
The singer has gone public about his new girlfriend saying he's excited to spend Christmas with his new love after four years of marking the holiday as a single man.

Singer Olly Murs has gone public with his new bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia Tank, saying he's excited to spend Christmas with his new love after four years of marking the holiday as a single man.

Reports of Murs dating Amelia, who goes by the name 'Tank the Bank' in her bodybuilding competitions, was revealed in September, after seeing her pictures on Instagram and flirty messages with the 27-year-old singer, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He spoke to reporters at "The Voice 2020" launch in London on Monday, Murs failed to hide his excitement as he talked about the new romance, and his plans for the festive season with Amelia.

"I'm going to spend some time with her really, it's been amazing. I haven't had a girlfriend for four years at Christmas, it's been a bit lonely. So this year is going to be great," the 35-year-old singer said.

He added, "They always say when you're always looking for something and then it comes along, this is what it's supposed to feel like... we're having our own Christmas together. It's going to be nice."

Murs added that he predicts a long and happy future with Tank, and has even thought about moving in with her. "We're not living together yet, but woah, I can barely look after myself! Who knows? I'm in a great place and I love being with her so we'll see," he said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram