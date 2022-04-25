Olympic Gold-Medalist PV Sindhu Grooves To Arabic Kuthu Song From Vijay's Beast -- Watch

With many still posting videos showcasing their cool dance moves on Arabic Kuthu, a track from Thalapathy Vijay’s film Beast, the latest to join the trend is badminton player PV Sindhu. In her latest reel, the badminton professional can be seen recreating the hook steps of Vijay from the song. Sharing the reel on her Instagram page, the two-time Olympics medal-winning Indian shuttler wrote, “Arabic Kuthu.”

The reel shared five days ago has got several likes and the number of views is only increasing. In the reel, what appears to be the terrace of her house, Sindhu in a white top and jeans aces the cool moves.

If you are unversed, PV Sindhu has immense love for making trending reels and does not stay behind when it comes to following one. She had previously shared a reel on another viral song Kacha Badam.

Take a look at the video

The song Arabic Kuthu, starring massively popular actor Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, has created a buzz all over the world.

Since its release on February 14, the song became an instant hit garnering over 300 million views on Youtube. Moreover, the song is in India’s Top 50 songs on Spotify.

About the song

Arabic Kuthu is a fusion of Arabic music and Tamil Kuthu (folk) beats, the lyrics of which have been penned by Sivakarthikeyan. The peppy song, sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi, and the dance sequence are so vibrant and stylish that they made the internet bounce with zest.

Choreographer Jani Master, who has directed some crazy moves, collaborated with Vijay for the first time for Arabic Kuthu. Pooja Hegde and Vijay have danced together in the duet song and enthralled their fans with their lovely on-screen chemistry.

