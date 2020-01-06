Om Raut on Bringing Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol Together for Tanhaji

In an era when solo hero films have become more common than multi-starrer films, it is exciting for fans to see director Om Raut bringing three of Bollywood's most popular faces together.

Om Raut's upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will see Ajay Devgn share the big screen with Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. Despite the popularity of the three actors in the '90s, Raut pointed out why they are still relevant and popular in modern-day cinema as well.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Raut said, "It was a dream come true for me to have all of them in my film. They are extremely polished and there’s a reason why they’re all so relevant even today. Their approach to cinema is very modern. It was like witnessing the culture of the old times and the professionalism of modern times."

Raut also talked about Devgn's behavior on-set and how it made shooting go more smoothly. "It was the best experience of my life working with Mr. Devgn. He is a calm person and a genius actor to work with. He just hits the right note. He is the best example of screen-acting personified."

Sharad Kelkar, who will also be appearing in the film had said the same for Devgn. Kelkar stated that Devgn was as caring and helpful towards him like an elder brother.

The film is a special one for Ajay Devgn as it will be his 100th Bollywood film. The actor had stated after completing the film that he was so inspired by the content that he would focus more on only doing meaningful films in the future.

