Om Raut on Saif Ali Khan's Controversial Statements About Adipurush: He has His Own Way of Thinking

Saif Ali Khan stirred up controversy not so long ago for saying that his role of Raavan in upcoming film Adipurush is humane and will "justify his abduction of Sita". The actor had to apologise for his statements after people took offence.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut, who has also worked with Saif in last year's release Tanhaji. Saif had landed in a similar fix back then when he declared Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, to be historically inaccurate.

Om Raut, who has had to deal with controversies fueled by Saif on two films now, said that the actor's words are often misunderstood. In an interview, the filmmaker said that he would have preferred to not have drawn negative attention towards the film before its release.

"I think Saif sir has his own way of thinking. What he kind of meant and what comes out is maybe not always communicated well. That's one thing that we've come over... We're over it. I love Saif sir for the commitment he has for the subject, the type of reading that he has done. That's the Saif Ali Khan that we should know, and that’s the Saif Ali Khan that's a page of Indian cinema," he told Rajeev Masand in an interview.

In his original interview to Mumbai Mirror, Saif had said, "It"s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose."

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram. Tanhaji marked the first Hindi directorial venture of Raut.