Om Raut's Disagreement with Prabhas on Shoot Location Inflated Adipurush Budget?

Given the spike in coronavirus cases, many films have faced shooting delays leading to unwanted production cost. One such movie happens to be Prabhas starrer Adipurush.

According to a recent report, the sets of Adipurush movie were made in Mumbai where 25 percent of the shooting has taken place. However, as the city became one of the worst affected cities the second-wave of coronavirus, the shooting had to be stopped. TOI reports that Telugu actor Prabhas was reluctant to shoot in Mumbai from the beginning but director Om Raut was determined to create the sets in Mumbai’s Film City. The report further mentions that had Prabhas tried to convince the filmmaker to shift the sets in Hyderabad. Now, the Mumbai sets of Adipurush have been dismantled adding unnecessary expenditure.

The fantasy fiction drama, based on Hindu mythology of Ramayan also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. Om Raut has earlier worked with Saif and Ajay Devgn for a similar historical drama Tanhaji.

The report that Om’s earlier experience of shooting Tanhaji, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, in Mumbai was also one of the reasons why the director was comfortable in working for Adipurush in the city. Also, since most of the actors and crew members were from Mumbai, shifting to Hyderabad also did not seem reasonable at the time. Only Prabhas had to make the trip from Hyderabad for the shooting.

If Om had given in to Prabhas' request the budget might not have increased. However, the makers did not foresee that Maharashtra was headed for a spike in infections and it is only after it happened that they came to know what had happened. Now news sets of Adipurush are being created in Hyderabad and the unit is hopeful to start the proceedings from next week.

