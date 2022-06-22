Om: The Battle Within Song 'Saansein Dene Aana' Will Make You Groove

Aditya Roy Kapoor is all set to make his comeback on the big screen with the film Om: The Battle Within. The film is all set for its release on July 1. Besides the trailer, which was released some time back, its music has amped up the excitement quotient. Talking about the music, its latest song Saansein Dene Aana was released on June 19 and the audience has fallen in love with it.

Raj Barman and Palak Muchhal have provided vocals to this foot-tapping number. Manoj Yadav has penned the lyrics while Chirantan Bhatt has composed the music. The song has struck a chord with the audiences and has garnered more than 89 lakh views. Sanjana Sanghi looks beautiful in a shimmery mauve outfit. The mellifluous number is more pleasing to watch because of the adorable on-screen chemistry between Aditya and Sanjana. The song’s video also includes some high-octane action sequences from the film.

The audience was left swooning after this song and applauded the music, lyrics and dance performances. One user praised Chirantan writing and said that he is back with his melodious music after Shaapit: The Cursed, Haunted- 3D and 1920: Evil Returns. Another felt happy for singer Raj and said that he is getting the much-deserved recognition. Rest wrote that Raj’s voice suits Aditya the most. Many also wrote that they have fallen in love with the vibe of this song. Aditya’s performance in this song is also being praised. Sanjana’s performance also received accolades.

With such splendid music, the audience is eager to witness enthralling on-screen chemistry and power-packed action sequences in Om – The Battle Within. Talking about the film, it is directed by Kapil Verma. Niket Pandey and Raj Saluja have contributed to the writing. Apart from Aditya and Sanjana, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vicky Arora and others are a part of Om – The Battle Within. This action-packed thriller will describe the story of Om, who will fight to protect his father’s honour (role enacted by Jackie Shroff).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.