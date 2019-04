Omari Hardwick Kiss-Greeted Beyoncé and Twitter doesn't Like It

A respectable handshake would have worked just fine from Omari Hardwick.



Women don’t need to be grabbed, hugged and kissed unless its your wife/girlfriend.



Beyonce should have slapped him !pic.twitter.com/MqflX03BYU — Whorfery (@Whorfery) March 31, 2019

@OmariHardwick 2nd kiss was unnecessary & uncomfortable. Don’t do that again. We women so often get touched, kissed, groped & poked in instances exactly like this (at an event, at work, etc). WE DON’T LIKE IT. It’s time to no longer let these moments of discomfort slide. (1/3) https://t.co/ezFrdhvBsU — Farhana (@farhana_io) March 31, 2019

We’re not gonna mention how Omari Hardwick gave Beyoncé a kiss and Ghost came back and gave her another one https://t.co/qV9qlxPve8 — 5’2”&FineToo... (@_blackisgold_) March 31, 2019

American crime drama series Power actor Omari Hardwick faced anger of fans on Twitter recently when a video of him kiss-greeting Beyoncé at Saturday's NAACP Image Awards was put up on the internet. While greeting her, the actor went ahead kissing her twice—including one near the mouth, which seemingly left the singer-songwriter a little uncomfortable.Quickly, Hardwick was attacked by Beyoncé's fans, who were left wondering what he was thinking at the moment.Controversy aside, at the event, Beyoncé grabbed the top prize as the Entertainer of the Year, beating rivals Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler, Regina King and LeBron James. Beyoncé's spouse Jay-Z was also present at the ceremony and received the President's Award. In his heartfelt acceptance speech, he expressed his admiration for Beyoncé.Accepting the award, Jay-Z said, "I'd like to dedicate this award to a beautiful woman in my life, Ms. Beyonce.... Just because of the white suit." He also expressed his respect and adoration for his mother and grandmother when he said, "I grew up believing I could conquer anything because of those strong women in my house."Follow @News18Movies for more