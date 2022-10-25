OMEGA X Forced To Buy Their Own Tickets From LA To South Korea Amid CEO's Alleged Abuse Against Them: Report

K-pop group OMEGA X has reportedly bought their own tickets to return to South Korea amid the accusations that their company’s CEO physically and verbally abused the members. The new development comes a day after it was reported that an audio recording of an individual suspected to be Spire Entertainment’s CEO Kang Seong-hee surfaced online, allegedly screaming at OMEGA X members after their concert in Los Angeles.

It is reported that OMEGA X members had to buy their own flight tickets back to South Korea. If this wasn’t heartbreaking enough, it is also claimed that police were dispatched to their hotel rooms following the cancellation of their flight.

According to SBS News, the members and their manager of the group booked a ticket back home on October 24. The members were supposed to leave for South Korea on October 23 but their tickets were reportedly cancelled and the group was left stranded in LA.

The news about the alleged abuse first made headlines when fans of the group claimed that they witnessed the CEO abuse the members. A fan took to Twitter and claimed, “(they) saw the agency CEO hitting the [OMEGA X members]. My hands were shaking so much, I didn’t know what to do. The members were getting hit in front of me, but I couldn’t do anything.”

After the claims and audio recording claiming that CEO’s alleged abusive behaviour went viral, SPIRE Entertainment issued a statement apologising regarding the allegations. As reported by Soompi, the statement reads as below:

First, we bow our heads in deep apology for having caused concern through this unpleasant news. OMEGA X wrapped up their first world tour “CONNECT : Don’t give up” with their LA concert in the United States on October 22 (local time). The incident that has caused a controversy after being revealed on social media occurred after a meal that took place after the end of [OMEGA X’s] tour, which started on September 16 in Mexico’s Guadalajara and lasted over a month until their LA concert in the United States.

At the time, having completed the tour, the OMEGA X members and the agency were talking about how hard they had respectively worked up until then, in order to make plans for the future. In the process, they wound up airing their grievances against one another, and as they became worked up due to their emotions, they began raising their voices. The conversation continued even after the meal, but by continuing their discussions, the members and the agency have currently resolved all their misunderstandings, and they ended the conversation by saying that they wanted to move forward while being considerate of each other.

The past month, during which OMEGA X and the agency went on tour, and during which we personally met and communicated with the fans who love us, was a deeply meaningful time that can never be replaced. Everyone worked hard together with the same goal in order to keep our promise to our fans, and we bow our heads in apology for ending it on a bad note.

Once again, our agency would like to take this opportunity to thank the fans who give this much love to OMEGA X. Just as their group’s name bears the meaning “From the first time we meet our fans to the final moment in which we achieve our dreams, we will realize a wide array of values,” our agency will protect the values created by OMEGA X and their fans up until the very end.

Once again, we apologize for having given you cause for concern.

For the unversed, OMEGA X debuted last year and consists of 11 members.

