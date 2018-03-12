Omertà: First Poster of Hansal Mehta's Thriller Starring Rajkummar Rao Is Here

Here’s the official poster of #Omerta. Film releasing on 20th April. Trailer out in two days. @mehtahansal pic.twitter.com/IhwGCooNZX — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 12, 2018

Hansal Mehta never ceases to surprise with his choice of stories and storytelling. The first poster of his upcoming film Omertà which was released recently and it gives an indication that the filmmaker along with his muse Rajkummar Rao is about to break new ground again. Omertà is a true story based on the life of terrorist Ahmad Omar Saeed Shaikh with Rajkummar Rao playing the antagonist. The poster has Rajkummar kneeling in prayer with his hands cupped and wearing a skull cap.Seeing a hardened terrorist in prayer is hardly the image one would conjure up of a man who kills without a conscience. But knowing Hansal Mehta's storytelling he is clearly making a strong point.Hansal Mehta says, “Omertà exposes state-sponsored terrorism and how it manipulates young minds into believing a sordid interpretation of Jihad. Terror is all about power. Packed screenings at film festivals around the world were met with shocked silence and often anger. I am expecting similar reactions from the audience to this shocking tale."Shot in real locations across London and India while recreating Pakistan and Afghanistan the film exposes the real and present danger of country sponsored terror. Woven around some of the most bloody terror attacks in recent history including the 9/11 world trade center attacks, the Mumbai Terror Strike and the brutal beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl, it is a thriller that looks into the journey of an evil mind. The film premiered to excellent reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival 2017 followed by the Busan International Film Festival and a screening at the Mumbai Film Festival 2017.Produced by Swiss Entertainment in association with Karma Media and directed by Hansal Mehta, Omertà starring Rajkummar Rao releases on April 20th, 2018.