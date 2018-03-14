Omertà Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Takes You Inside the Grim, Dark World of State-Sponsored Terrorism

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao's Omertà is here and as promised it's a dark and gripping tale of an antagonist. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film talks about state-sponsored terrorism and touches about terrorist activities that have affected the world in the last two decades.Omertà is a true story based on the life of terrorist Ahmad Omar Saeed Shaikh with Rajkummar Rao playing the antagonist. Saeed starts off with a protest and then makes his choice to enter the grim world of terrorism.Mehta says, “Omertà exposes state-sponsored terrorism and how it manipulates young minds into believing a sordid interpretation of Jihad. Terror is all about power. Packed screenings at film festivals around the world were met with shocked silence and often anger. I am expecting similar reactions from the audience to this shocking tale."Shot in real locations across London and India while recreating Pakistan and Afghanistan the film exposes the real and present danger of country sponsored terror. Woven around some of the most bloody terror attacks in recent history including the 9/11 world trade center attacks, the Mumbai Terror Strike and the brutal beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl, it is a thriller that looks into the journey of an evil mind. The film premiered to excellent reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival 2017 followed by the Busan International Film Festival and a screening at the Mumbai Film Festival 2017.Produced by Swiss Entertainment in association with Karma Media and directed by Hansal Mehta, Omertà starring Rajkummar Rao releases on April 20th, 2018.