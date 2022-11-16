OMG! Ananya Panday Dresses To Kill, Bonds With Irina Shayk and Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale In NYC

Ananya Panday dropped our jaws with her latest Instagram post. The Liger actress turned heads in a sexy black outfit at a party in New York. If her hot outfit wasn’t enough to be the talk of the B-town, she also revealed that she bonded with some of the biggest international stars, including supermodel Irina Shayk and Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale. Ananya’s post garnered massive attention from her friends and fans, including Suhana Khan.

In the post shared on Wednesday, Ananya revealed that she attended a party organised by Swarovski in the Big Apple. For the special night, she was seen wearing a gorgeous black body-fitting outfit and styled it with chunky jewellery. After she revealed her OOTN, Ananya shared pictures posing with the breathtaking Irina Shayk, spoke no lies with Lucy Hale, dinning with Indya Moore, Freida Pinto, and Alek Wek, and had a ball.

Sharing the pictures from the memorable night, Ananya wrote, “Such an honour to attend the @swarovski #OpenTheWonder dinner in NYC with such gorgeous, wonderful people."

Ananya’s closest friend Suhana Khan took to the comments section to share her reaction. She dropped a number of heart-eyed emojis to show her love. Shanaya Kapoor also added, “dripppppp❤️." Navya Naveli Nanda also dropped a heart emoji. Fans too showered her with love.

Earlier in the day, Ananya revealed that she did everything she could in the 48 hours she got in New York. Be it enjoying a cup of coffee, satiating her sweet tooth with treats, or posing next to a Christmas-themed installation, the youngster was seen doing it all. Amidst this, she also gave fans a behind-the-scenes fun she had with her entourage while getting ready for the event. “48hrs in NYC. Nothing quite like it,” Ananya captioned her post.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger. She will next share the screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In addition to this, she also has Dream Girl 2 in the pipeline opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Read all the Latest Movies News here