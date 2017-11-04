English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OMG! Have You Seen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday Cake Yet?
The cake was a replica of Aishwarya's Cannes 2017 princess look when she walked the red carpet sporting a Cinderella gown designed by Michael Cinco.
Image: Yogen Shah
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 44th birthday on November 1. After a private trip to Maldives on Big B's birthday, the Bachchans once again made sure to keep this special occasion a family affair by not sharing any pictures on social media. However, we still managed to get an access to the photograph of the actress' beautiful looking birthday cake. Yes, you read it right. We have learned that the Bachchans ordered Aishwarya's cake from the Dessertco by Tania, a mumbai-based bakery which is owned by Tania Behl.
Tania shared the picture of the cake on the official Instagram page of her bakery. The cake was a replica of Aishwarya's Cannes 2017 princess look when she walked the red carpet sporting a Cinderella gown designed by Michael Cinco.
Check out:
In case you forgot Aish's look from Cannes, Take a look:
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan steals the spotlight in a stunning #MichealCinco gown and #Ferragamo shoes! ❤ pic.twitter.com/NP3cjKoL4q— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
Queen has arrived 💕 and we are speechless 😍#AishwaryaAtCannes #LifeAtCannes #CannesQueen pic.twitter.com/NdEBJI6l7n— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
